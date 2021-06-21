Advertisement

NCEL 06-20-21

NCEL 06-20-21
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Claudette Title Image
First Alert Weather Day: Claudette shows little weakening ahead of ENC arrival
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
One dead in Lenoir County shooting
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home

Latest News

NCEL 06-20-21
NCEL 06-20-2021
Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette
Businesses putting out sand bags in preparation for Claudette.
Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches