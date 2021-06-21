Advertisement

Man in custody following Roanoke Rapids shooting

Police say 27-year-old Damien Robinson is facing charges.
By WITN Web Team
Jun. 21, 2021
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police say tried to run from them after a shooting is in custody.

Roanoke Rapids police say they responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near Carter Street. Police say they saw 27-year-old Damien Robinson running from the area. He was found in a ditch on Church Street and taken into custody, according to officers.

Officers say Robinson had crack cocaine in his possession. He is facing numerous charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule II and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Robinson was placed under a $10,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for July 23.

