Jones County road closed for the next two months

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County road will be closed for the next two months so crews can replace pipes under the road.

Work will begin on a portion of White Oak River Road Monday and last until July 2.

Four pipes need to be replaced with longer pipes and others due to their condition.

The following are the scheduled days and times of the pipe replacements:

• 8 a.m. June 21 – 5 p.m. July 2

• 8 a.m. July 12 – 5 p.m. July 23

• 8a.m. July 26 – 5 p.m. Aug. 6

• 8 a.m. Aug. 9 – 5 p.m. Aug. 20

During the closures, drivers will be detoured onto Emmet Road, White Oak River Road in Onslow County and Gibson Bridge Road.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.