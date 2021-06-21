Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - As Claudette makes its way to Eastern North Carolina, some businesses in Carteret County on Sunday prepared for severe weather while others chose to wait.

Island Proper Boutique employees said they have been following weather updates on the system and are prepared to make adjustments should Claudette regain tropical storm strength before it reaches the Atlantic.

People on the coast are preparing for tropical depression Claudette. (Deric Rush)

“To prepare for flooding, we usually move everything to the center of the store, or to the very back, and then we’ll make barriers around the doors,” Abbey Harris said. “We board up the windows. There’s really no stopping water.”

Mezcalito Grill & Tequila Bar placed sand bags in front of their restaurant in advance of potential flooding and looked back on how much damage the building had from previous hurricanes, especially Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“The first hurricane made a mess right here inside of the restaurant,” manager Eduardo Gonzalez said. “Destroyed a lot inside here. They had to change the floor, the booths, everything.”

