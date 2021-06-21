Advertisement

Businesses near N.C. coast prepare for Claudette

Businesses putting out sand bags in preparation for Claudette.
Businesses putting out sand bags in preparation for Claudette.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - As Claudette makes its way to Eastern North Carolina, some businesses in Carteret County on Sunday prepared for severe weather while others chose to wait.

Island Proper Boutique employees said they have been following weather updates on the system and are prepared to make adjustments should Claudette regain tropical storm strength before it reaches the Atlantic.

First Alert Weather Day: Claudette shows little weakening ahead of ENC arrival
People on the coast are preparing for tropical depression Claudette.
People on the coast are preparing for tropical depression Claudette.(Deric Rush)

“To prepare for flooding, we usually move everything to the center of the store, or to the very back, and then we’ll make barriers around the doors,” Abbey Harris said. “We board up the windows. There’s really no stopping water.”

Mezcalito Grill & Tequila Bar placed sand bags in front of their restaurant in advance of potential flooding and looked back on how much damage the building had from previous hurricanes, especially Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“The first hurricane made a mess right here inside of the restaurant,” manager Eduardo Gonzalez said. “Destroyed a lot inside here. They had to change the floor, the booths, everything.”

WITN Weather App

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Claudette Title Image
First Alert Weather Day: Claudette shows little weakening ahead of ENC arrival
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
One dead in Lenoir County shooting
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting
One dead in Lenoir County shooting
One dead in Lenoir County shooting