50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
A beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail caught fire Sunday morning.
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 50 people were displaced after a fire in Kill Devil Hills.
Fire chief Troy Tilley says the fire happened at a beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail near East Fresh Pond Drive around 4 Sunday morning.
Tilley says 50 people were staying at the 16-bedroom home. He says everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is stepping in to help the families that were staying there.
