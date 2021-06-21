Advertisement

50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire

A beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail caught fire Sunday morning.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 50 people were displaced after a fire in Kill Devil Hills.

Fire chief Troy Tilley says the fire happened at a beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail near East Fresh Pond Drive around 4 Sunday morning.

Tilley says 50 people were staying at the 16-bedroom home. He says everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is stepping in to help the families that were staying there.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudette will head out to sea Monday afternoon.
Claudette moving away this morning
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Man in custody following Roanoke Rapids shooting
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Claudette moving away
(Source: WALB)
Jones County road closed for the next two months
Portions of Greenville roads to be repaved starting Monday