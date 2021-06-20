Rocky Mount police warn residents of car break-ins

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are looking for a suspect who they say ransacked a total of eight cars at three different locations in Rocky Mount.

Police said they got a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of Haggerty Trail early Friday morning.

Officers found broken glass window from a motor vehicle where a victim said her purse was missing from.

A total of eight cars at three different locations in the 700 block of Haggerty Trail were ransacked, and police have not located the suspect.

Rocky Mount Police warns residents to lock all car doors and make sure windows are fully closed, remove valuables from plain sight and report any suspicious activity.

Police are asking anyone with doorbell or camera footage or information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department or Twin County Crime Stoppers.

