Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Claudette Title Image
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the coast
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting
One dead in Lenoir County shooting

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge