Advertisement

One man arrested after Rocky Mount shooting

Billy Artis Jr. was arrested and charged after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.
Billy Artis Jr. was arrested and charged after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was charged and arrested after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

Officers came to the 400 block of Marigold St. at 1:15 p.m. where they found one woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said she was struck by a bullet when she was inside her home and she was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the bullet came from the house next-door, which is a connected duplex, and they found firearms and a spent shell casing.

The suspect was identified as Billy Artis Jr., 35, who was charged and arrested with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling after negligently mishandling a firearm.

He received a $5,000 secured bond and is at the Edgecombe County Detention facility.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Claudette Title Image
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the coast
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
One dead in Lenoir County shooting
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches
Kylik Mabry, 18, is accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount on Saturday.
Man accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting