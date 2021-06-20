One man arrested after Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was charged and arrested after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

Officers came to the 400 block of Marigold St. at 1:15 p.m. where they found one woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said she was struck by a bullet when she was inside her home and she was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the bullet came from the house next-door, which is a connected duplex, and they found firearms and a spent shell casing.

The suspect was identified as Billy Artis Jr., 35, who was charged and arrested with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling after negligently mishandling a firearm.

He received a $5,000 secured bond and is at the Edgecombe County Detention facility.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.