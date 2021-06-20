Advertisement

Man accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount

Kylik Mabry, 18, is accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount on Saturday.
Kylik Mabry, 18, is accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was arrested and charged after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a walking trail early Saturday morning.

Rocky Mount Police came to the Rocky Mount Sports Complex at 600 Independence Dr. at 5:30 a.m. where the woman said it happened.

The suspect, who police say is Kylik Mabry, 18, was described as a black male with short twists in his hear, wearing a blue hoodie and red, white and blue shorts. Police said he fled the scene.

Mabry was arrested with charges of 2nd degree rape, strangulation and common law robbery.

He received a $301,000 secured bond and is at the Nash County Detention facility.

