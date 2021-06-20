Man accused of sexual assault in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man was arrested and charged after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on a walking trail early Saturday morning.

Rocky Mount Police came to the Rocky Mount Sports Complex at 600 Independence Dr. at 5:30 a.m. where the woman said it happened.

The suspect, who police say is Kylik Mabry, 18, was described as a black male with short twists in his hear, wearing a blue hoodie and red, white and blue shorts. Police said he fled the scene.

Mabry was arrested with charges of 2nd degree rape, strangulation and common law robbery.

He received a $301,000 secured bond and is at the Nash County Detention facility.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.