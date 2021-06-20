First Alert Weather Day: Claudette shows little weakening ahead of ENC arrival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Claudette made landfall early Saturday morning as a weak tropical storm (45 mph winds). Landfall occurred southwest of Dulac, LA around 2 a.m. with a pressure reading of 1006 mb. It has since dropped to a tropical depression with winds near 30 mph and a pressure of 1009 mb. This minimal drop in pressure highlights the strength potential of Claudette, which is remarkable considering how much ground she’s covered and how long the low has been removed from the warm waters of the Gulf. The Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to regain tropical storm strength before it reaches the Atlantic, which is a rarity and again speaks the strength potential of the depression.

The official track and data of Tropical Depression Claudette as of the 5 p.m. update (6-20) (WITN Weather)

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Carteret, Dare, Hyde, and coastal Onslow counties. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Onslow, Pamlico, Tyrrell and Washington counties until 12 p.m. Monday. Oceanside and soundside flooding (1 to 3 foot water rise above normal) across the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast will be possible early Monday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday at noon as Claudette approaches Eastern NC (6-20). (WITN Weather)

As Claudette exits around noon, we’ll see the sunshine return and winds will gradually calm down. Another round of heavy rain will be possible on Tuesday before the forecast turns dry for the tail end of the week.

