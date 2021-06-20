Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Claudette Title Image
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the coast
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
One dead in Lenoir County shooting
One man charged with homicide in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected as Claudette approaches