“Widespread” in the lead, as last day of fishing wraps up at Big Rock landing

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fight for the biggest Blue Marlin continues into the weekend as the last day of fishing wraps up in Morehead City. As of Saturday morning, “Widespread” is still in the lead with a 656.5-pound fish.

After a four-hour fight, “Widespread” toped the leader board at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament Friday.

“Widespread hooked the marlin at 2:23 and made it back to the docks around 10:30 p.m. taking the lead.

At 3:00 p.m. no one had boated a marlin, but four boats still had fish hooked up to their lines. By 5:00 p.m. that dwindled to just a single boat, “Widespread.”

There were 260 boats out on the water on Friday, with just ten boats sitting out the day.

Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in.

This year has a record number of boats participating, and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD “Widespread” 656.0 pounds “Natural” 521.6 pounds “Outnumbered” 512.4 pounds “Widespread” 479.2 pounds “Following Seas” 448.8 pounds “Anticipation” 446.8 pounds “Dancin Outlaw” 419.3

