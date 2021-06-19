Advertisement

“Widespread” in the lead, as last day of fishing wraps up at Big Rock landing

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fight for the biggest Blue Marlin continues into the weekend as the last day of fishing wraps up in Morehead City. As of Saturday morning, “Widespread” is still in the lead with a 656.5-pound fish.

After a four-hour fight, “Widespread” toped the leader board at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament Friday.

“Widespread hooked the marlin at 2:23 and made it back to the docks around 10:30 p.m. taking the lead.

At 3:00 p.m. no one had boated a marlin, but four boats still had fish hooked up to their lines. By 5:00 p.m. that dwindled to just a single boat, “Widespread.”

There were 260 boats out on the water on Friday, with just ten boats sitting out the day.

Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in.

This year has a record number of boats participating, and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
“Widespread”656.0 pounds
“Natural”521.6 pounds
“Outnumbered”512.4 pounds
“Widespread”479.2 pounds
“Following Seas”448.8 pounds
“Anticipation”446.8 pounds
“Dancin Outlaw”419.3

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
One person was shot in this Greenville street Friday afternoon.
Man shot in front of Greenville home
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
A Silver Alert has been issued for Lily Whitby, who was last seen in Roanoke Rapids.
Teen subject of Silver Alert found safe

Latest News

BIG ROCK DAY 5: “Widespread” takes the lead with 656.5 pound marlin
BIG ROCK DAY 5: “Widespread” takes the lead with 656.5 pound marlin
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
Community members come out for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth Celebration
Community members come out for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth Celebration
United Way held its sculpture contest during Greenville Grooves.
United Way holds can sculpture contest in Greenville