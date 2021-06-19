Advertisement

United Way holds can sculpture contest in Greenville

United Way held its sculpture contest during Greenville Grooves.
United Way held its sculpture contest during Greenville Grooves.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Way of Pitt County held its “United We Can” food sculpture contest Friday evening during Greenville Grooves

The contest featured teams who competed against one another in building sculptures from nonperishable foods

All the nonperishable foods and basic needs items will be distributed to local food pantries and food banks throughout Pitt County.

The School of Communication at ECU built a sculpture and ended up winning “most nutritious.”

They said they wanted to participate to give back to the community

WITN joined in on the fun as well with our sculpture of a TV and WITN on the screen.

Greenville Housing Authority won the “small and mighty” award. Junior League won “most on brand,” and Greenville Utilities won “community choice” and “best in show.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK: ‘Widespread’ brings in 479.2 pound marlin
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt
A Silver Alert has been issued for Lily Whitby, who was last seen in Roanoke Rapids.
Teen subject of Silver Alert found safe

Latest News

Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration in Greenville.
Community members come out for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth Celebration
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend
Safety reminders for those hot summer days on the beach
One boat still hooked to blue marlin at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend