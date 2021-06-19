United Way holds can sculpture contest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Way of Pitt County held its “United We Can” food sculpture contest Friday evening during Greenville Grooves

The contest featured teams who competed against one another in building sculptures from nonperishable foods

All the nonperishable foods and basic needs items will be distributed to local food pantries and food banks throughout Pitt County.

The School of Communication at ECU built a sculpture and ended up winning “most nutritious.”

They said they wanted to participate to give back to the community

WITN joined in on the fun as well with our sculpture of a TV and WITN on the screen.

Greenville Housing Authority won the “small and mighty” award. Junior League won “most on brand,” and Greenville Utilities won “community choice” and “best in show.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.