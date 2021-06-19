Safety reminders for those hot summer days on the beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -As we head into summer and temperatures continue to climb, cooling off and finding relief at the beach can be tough sometimes.

Beach visitors Hannah Jackson and Abby Long say, “Yeah when it gets hot, we wanna be where it’s tropical, ya know but it’s important to stay smart, stay safe.

Bryson Collins says, “As long as everybody stays hydrated I’m sure it’ll be a good weekend.”

William Matthias, Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue Coordinator says even at the beach where you can get in the water, the heat can take its toll. “Oftentimes, heat is not considered. Uh, people come down to the beach strand, minimum shade, minimum supplies.

Rescue officials say you should bring water, sunscreen, and something to provide shade at the beach, and use caution if you’re spending the day under the sun.

Matthias says, “We do not advise you to go wander into the water. Oftentimes at the heatstroke stage, you can lose consciousness.

Emergency officials say you should know the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Sweaty, clammy, and pale skin is usually a sign of heat exhaustion. That’s a good time to cool off in the ocean if you’d like.

Dry, hot skin is usually a sign of heatstroke, and people suffering from that should not enter the water but seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.