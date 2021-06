KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a shooting in Kinston on Saturday.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office came to 405 Central Avenue in Kinston at around 4 p.m. where two people were shot. One of them died.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said more information will be released.

