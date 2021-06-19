Advertisement

New Bern police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Investigation
Investigation(WITN)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the New Bern Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Neuse Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to a shooting, and police say that a woman arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center shortly after.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they believe this is an isolated incident.

