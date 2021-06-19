Advertisement

Juneteenth events here in the east this weekend

(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Juneteenth became a federal holiday when President, Joe Biden officially signed the bill Thursday. Greenville celebrated by having a Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration Friday.

Juneteenth is celebrated across the nation and is now a federal holiday in the United States.

Here are some events going on here in the east this weekend:

Greenville - The Pitt County Fairgrounds is hosting its Juneteenth 90′s festival from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will also be a special event to showcase minority and women-owned businesses in the community from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Greenville.

Washington Waterfront - Community members are invited to attend the unveiling and dedication of a new Hull Anderson historical marker as part of the City of Washington’s first citywide Juneteenth celebration. The event will be held at 10:15 a.m. and is one of several to be held Saturday commemorating the oldest known celebration of slavery ending in the United States.

Kinston/Lenoir County Public Library - A new program series kicks off at the African American Music Trail Park in Kinston. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This event will be filled with live performances, vendors, food trucks, and more. Featuring local talent, performers include but are not limited to StageLyfe, Clevette Roberts, Antuan Hawkins, and Dr. Malcolm Beech. As always, Brenda Stewart will open the ceremony after special guests from the Kinston City Council and Lenoir County Commissioners share some words.

