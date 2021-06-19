Jones County Arts Council to unveil four murals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Arts Council will unveil four new student-made murals Saturday.

The unveilings will begin at 9 a.m. at 4889 NC 41 West, Trenton, and then go to 140 W Jones St., Trenton at 10 a.m., 204 Main St., Pollocksville at noon and end at Frost Park 708 Foy Ave., Maysville at 1:30 p.m.

The murals were funded by NC Arts Council’s The CARES Grant and were created by Jones Senior High School’s local chapter of the National Arts Honor Society.

