Historical society sponsors New Bern panels highlighting Black history

(KOLN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern residents will be able to see panels highlighting the history of Black heritage around the Craven Terrace and Dryborough neighborhoods.

The panels are part of a project to educate locals about the history of Black communities in Craven and Carteret counties. The project is led by local historian Bernard George and sponsored by the Historic Dryborough Neighborhood Association, the New Bern Historical Society, the City of New Bern and the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office.

There are currently 16 signs in place. The committee says it is “committed to continuing this process.”

A public dedication of these signs will be at Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Roundtree Streets as part of a Juneteenth commemoration.

