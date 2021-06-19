Goldsboro Police Department investigates homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 9:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police say EMS responded to reports of shots fired and arrived to find Marcus Devon Flow, 34 of Mt. Olive, NC, deceased at 620 Atlantic Ave.

The investigation found Flow had been shot by James Germini Hooker, 45 of Goldsboro, during an altercation.

Hooker came to the police and was charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is currently in the custody of Wayne County Jail officials. His first appearance in court is set for Monday.

