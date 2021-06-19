Eastern NC communities plan Fourth of July celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several communities in Eastern North Carolina have announced their Fourth of July plans.

Greenville - Town Common, 100 E 1st St, Greenville. 5-10 p.m. The Independence Day celebration will include live music, a beer garden, fireworks and more than a dozen food vendors.

New Bern - Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road, New Bern. 5:30-9:15 p.m. The city of New Bern will host live music, food and games for the event. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own coolers, blankets, lawn chairs and tailgate items. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Atlantic City - Atlantic Beach Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic City. 7-9 p.m. Featuring live music from Robert McDuffy, the Atlantic City event will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.