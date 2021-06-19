Advertisement

Eastern NC communities plan Fourth of July celebrations

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several communities in Eastern North Carolina have announced their Fourth of July plans.

  • Greenville - Town Common, 100 E 1st St, Greenville. 5-10 p.m. The Independence Day celebration will include live music, a beer garden, fireworks and more than a dozen food vendors.
  • New Bern - Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road, New Bern. 5:30-9:15 p.m. The city of New Bern will host live music, food and games for the event. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own coolers, blankets, lawn chairs and tailgate items. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
  • Atlantic City - Atlantic Beach Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic City. 7-9 p.m. Featuring live music from Robert McDuffy, the Atlantic City event will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Emerald Isle - Emerald Isle will not have any firework celebrations this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
One person was shot in this Greenville street Friday afternoon.
Man shot in front of Greenville home
William Brinkley
Pilot identified in fatal Kinston plane crash
Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
A Silver Alert has been issued for Lily Whitby, who was last seen in Roanoke Rapids.
Teen subject of Silver Alert found safe

Latest News

Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Goldsboro Police Department investigates homicide
Juneteenth events here in the east this weekend
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity all weekend
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” in the lead, as last day of fishing wraps up at Big Rock landing