Community members come out for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth Celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Juneteenth became a federal holiday, when President Joe Biden officially signed the bill Thursday.

Greenville celebrated by having a Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration Friday.

Juneteenth is celebrated across the nation and now a federal holiday in the United States.

Some local black vendors came out to the event to celebrate and show off their businesses.

“I think it’s very important because it not only unites black people, because particularly a lot of people think Juneteenth is for black people, but it unites everyone so it’s unity.”

Juneteenth is a day that many Black Americans call “Freedom Day.”

Its purpose is to officially commemorate the end of slavery.

A local artist says being able to show off his work is important, and it’s even more important that the city of Greenville has started showcasing black artists Uptown.

“The city allowing black artists to create murals in the city, it is great for the city to show black artists to start putting up different artworks and seeing a different side of the city with putting murals together.”

Another local vendor says she wishes more would’ve been done in the city to celebrate Juneteenth, but she’s excited to be a part of this event.

“I think it’s very important. It’s very important also to be inclusive of black people. This event is great.”

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans found out that they were free which was June 19th, 1865.

Greenville Grooves and the Juneteenth celebration lasted until 9 o’clock.

The event also had food trucks, a beer garden and live music.

