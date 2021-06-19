Advertisement

Community members come out for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth Celebration

Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration in Greenville.
Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration in Greenville.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Juneteenth became a federal holiday, when President Joe Biden officially signed the bill Thursday.

Greenville celebrated by having a Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebration Friday.

Juneteenth is celebrated across the nation and now a federal holiday in the United States.

Some local black vendors came out to the event to celebrate and show off their businesses.

Juneteenth is a day that many Black Americans call “Freedom Day.”

Its purpose is to officially commemorate the end of slavery.

A local artist says being able to show off his work is important, and it’s even more important that the city of Greenville has started showcasing black artists Uptown.

Another local vendor says she wishes more would’ve been done in the city to celebrate Juneteenth, but she’s excited to be a part of this event.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans found out that they were free which was June 19th, 1865.

Greenville Grooves and the Juneteenth celebration lasted until 9 o’clock.

The event also had food trucks, a beer garden and live music.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK: ‘Widespread’ brings in 479.2 pound marlin
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt
A Silver Alert has been issued for Lily Whitby, who was last seen in Roanoke Rapids.
Teen subject of Silver Alert found safe

Latest News

United Way held its sculpture contest during Greenville Grooves.
United Way holds can sculpture contest in Greenville
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend
Safety reminders for those hot summer days on the beach
One boat still hooked to blue marlin at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend
Emergency officials urge caution in and out of the water this hot weekend