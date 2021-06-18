Tar-Pamlico in the clear, three sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test on Neuse

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -All sites tested in the Tar-Pamlico watershed this week are cleared for recreation, but four sites failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test in the Neuse River watershed.

The three sites that tested positive for fecal bacteria exceeding state and federal recreational water-quality standards are located in the Neuse River watershed: at Pollocksville, Midyette Street and Pierce Creek in Oriental.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 49 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim. Where it’s not, boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at these sites, as exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates.

