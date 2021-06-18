Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen in Roanoke Rapids.

Investigators have issued a Silver Alert for Lily Whitby, who may go by the nickname Jade, TJ, or Tuesday. Police say she might have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. They say she was last seen wearing a black Korn baseball hat with a red bill, a red flannel shirt with black stripes, dark jeans and black Vans.

She was last seen around E. 2nd Street and Williams Street in Roanoke Rapids. If you know where she is or have information, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-538-1991.

