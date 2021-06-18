Sauls Family Farm in Greene County preserves Rosenwald School

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - For drivers on Nooherooka Road, north of Snow Hill, the white structure with a red door could pass as someone’s house.

But on the more than 400 acre farm that was designated by the state as a bicentennial farm, it’s a piece of history dating back to the early 20th century.

Most Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina are forgotten, but Sauls Family Farm kept the structure that one family member hopes can be a museum.

“A Rosenwald School is schools that were built for African Americans because African Americans could not go beyond the 7th, or the 8th grade,” JoAnn Artis Stevens said. “And Booker T. Washington had a vision for better education, for his race. And he partnered with philanthropists, a Jewish German immigrant, Julius Rosenwald and Rosenwald established a fund to fund Rosenwald Schools throughout the South, and so this is one of those.”

You are welcome to this historic event. Eight Lord proprietors were granted a charter by King James II for land in the... Posted by JoAnn Artis Stevens on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Sauls’ forefathers went to this school, including Andrew Sauls, the youngest son of Isaac Sauls Jr.

“First school I ever went to,” Andrew Sauls said. “This where all my brothers went to, and my sisters.”

Sauls said his father was a hard worker who had “a lot of common good sense.” His father lived and continued on the farm until his death, according to Stevens.

For a while, Andrew’s brother, and then his niece, lived in the building but the only thing that’s changed inside were added walls. Most of the building is original, including the woods and chimney, which was the dividing line of two classrooms, Stevens said.

For ten years, the building was vacant but Stevens saw potential even though it needed repair.

Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, the Sauls are even more excited about their plans.

“This is the first federal holiday for Juneteenth and this will be our first Juneteenth celebration on the Sauls Family Farm,” Stevens said. “I want them to see the power of history, the power of unity. I want them to see community. And it’s a blessing to see that as a family.”

Stevens and Sauls hope to reconnect black youth and share more about their heritage.

“I hope it continues to be on the minds of younger peoples, which I know they don’t have a farm. But the land will be here,” Sauls said.

