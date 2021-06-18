Pitt County man wins $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is headed into summer with some extra cash to spend.

Craig Hernandez saw his good luck win him a $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot.

Hernandez purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday’s drawing at the Community Store on N.C. 102 East in Ayden.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $308,516 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

