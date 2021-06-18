Onslow County celebrates Juneteenth as a county holiday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While Juneteenth has only just been declared a national holiday, some municipalities have been getting ready to celebrate it for months.

Onslow County declared June 19 a holiday, the day the last slaves found out they were free, back in April, months before Pres. Joe Biden officially declared the day a national holiday Thursday.

“Many African Americans never fully felt a part of July Fourth,” said Rev. Amy Spann Ciceron, pastor at St. Julia AME Zion Church in Jacksonville.

County employees are off Friday for the Saturday holiday, which celebrates the day the last slaves in Texas found out they were free. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, Union generals came to Texas on June 19, 1865, months after the 13th Amendment was signed abolishing slavery to tell them they would be freed.

The holiday has been celebrated in African American cultures for decades.

“Where our unique culture, in terms of dress, in terms of hair, in terms of cuisine, is celebrated,” said Ciceron.

But advocates have been disappointed that more students don’t learn about the holiday in school. That’s something they’re trying to change.

“I’m a firm believer in if you don’t know where you have been you cannot know where you are going,” said Onslow County Civic Affairs Committee Member Marcia Wright. “People often don’t know the difference between history and truth. Truth is exactly what happened. History is somebody’s version of that.”

But they say, for now, a nationally recognized holiday is a good place to start after centuries of struggle, but there’s still so much left to do.

“In light of the racial tension and what has obviously been seen as injustice, I think that this holiday has now gotten a new birth,” said Ciceron.”

