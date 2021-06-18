Advertisement

One boat still hooked to blue marlin at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

One boat left fighting a Blue Marlin on day 5 of the tournament.
By Deric Rush
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The boat, “Widespread is the last boat hooked to a blue marlin in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The crew hooked up at 2:23pm according to the tournament website.

Most recent updates from the website show 25 blue marlin, 10 white marlin, and 2 sailfish were released today. A number of dolphin game fish were caught, several by younger anglers practicing for the inaugural Big Rock Kids Tournament scheduled to take place in July.

The team from the boat “Natural” is still in the lead currently with their 521.6lb marlin caught yesterday.

If “Widespread” is able to reel in the marlin they have hooked, they could potentially move up from third place in the current standings. 260 teams headed offshore today, only 10 took lay days. Each team is required to stay off of the water for two days out of the six-day tournament.

