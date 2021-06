GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot Friday afternoon in front of a Greenville home.

The call came in around 3:25 p.m. that a shooting happened in the 1000 block of Ward Street.

Greenville police confirm that a man was shot in front of the home and that he was rushed to Vidant Medical Center.

