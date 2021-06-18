Advertisement

Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer

Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer
Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Summer is just about here and plenty of people are traveling now and some safety experts want to remind you while you’re having fun, to also keep safety a priority.

Ellen Walston, Injury Prevention Program Coordinator at the East Carolina Injury Prevention Program at Vidant Medical Center says the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the deadliest 100 days of the year.

Walston says it is important to remain mindful of safety and injury prevention while enjoying summer activities. She says it is important to wear sunscreen, hydrate, and if you are driving, make sure children are properly restrained. While out boating make sure children use a correct size flotation device.

Walston says the most important thing is to never leave a pet, child, or adult in a hot car. “We never want a child, pet, or senior adult left in a car not even for one minute. The reason for that is because cars heat up so much quicker.”

Walston also says it is important to make sure everyone wears a helmet while riding bikes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North...
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK: ‘Widespread’ brings in 479.2 pound marlin
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt
Traci Stanberry | Rodney Ormond
Cove City couple charged with trafficking meth after raid

Latest News

Tar-Pamlico in the clear, three sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test on Neuse
NC Cash 5 Lottery
Pitt County man wins $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot
One boat left fighting a Blue Marlin on day 5 of the tournament.
One boat still hooked to blue marlin at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Why do we First Alert?
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity all weekend