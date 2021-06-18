Injury prevention specialists remind you to keep safety a priority this summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Summer is just about here and plenty of people are traveling now and some safety experts want to remind you while you’re having fun, to also keep safety a priority.

Ellen Walston, Injury Prevention Program Coordinator at the East Carolina Injury Prevention Program at Vidant Medical Center says the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the deadliest 100 days of the year.

Walston says it is important to remain mindful of safety and injury prevention while enjoying summer activities. She says it is important to wear sunscreen, hydrate, and if you are driving, make sure children are properly restrained. While out boating make sure children use a correct size flotation device.

Walston says the most important thing is to never leave a pet, child, or adult in a hot car. “We never want a child, pet, or senior adult left in a car not even for one minute. The reason for that is because cars heat up so much quicker.”

Walston also says it is important to make sure everyone wears a helmet while riding bikes.

