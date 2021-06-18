Greenville PD remembers Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police chief Mark Holtzman stood at the podium on Thursday, taking a pause after confirming the death of one of their own, Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney in a house fire last week.

“This is really tough to do,” Holtzman said. “I think the fact that we don’t have a long line of people standing here next to me to give their testimony just shows how deeply Tim touched everybody in this department.”

Holtzman said he choked up when he read the press release officially confirming the remains found at the home in Ayden on Saturday are those of McInerney’s.

A 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, McInerney was known to be “full of life when it came to law enforcement,” Holtzman said.

McInerney led the Violent Crime Reduction Unit and tried to protect people by investigating with heart and passion.

“Tim never took the easy way,” Holtzman said. “Tim always signed up for the tough details, the late details. There’s pictures of him in his emergency response team, his swat gear and anybody that does that type of work knows what they’re signing up for. His team is probably his best legacy. Tim was not afraid to go after the bad guys.”

McInerney was not a stranger to tragedy, according to GPD.

“He was one of the original four members of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern North Carolina Fugitive Task Force and lost his partner, Warren “Sneak” Lewis, in 2011 while serving a murder warrant in Kinston. In 2018, Tim’s wife of 15 years, Nicole, also unexpectedly passed away,” GPD said.

One police car after another escorted McInerney’s body to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville on Thursday.

At the intersection of Fifth St. and Memorial Drive, Amelia Pledger watched and wore blue in remembrance of a man she called a “neighborhood hero.”

Pledger, who says she lost two homes from previous hurricanes, says McInerney made sure she and her family were taken care of in the aftermath.

“It wasn’t all of the time just giving you things, it would be emotional support,” Pledger said. “The little time he took out, him and his team to provide for people like me within the community. He was a loving man, he was actually like a walking saint. It’s important for all of us, every one of us, that know acts of kindness and love…to grab that torch that he had in his hand and we’re gonna grab that torch and we’re gonna run with it.”

Pledger said McInerney never stopped investigating.

“He would get to the bottom of it, and that’s the type of people that we need on our team.” “He was a team player and a leader. Very knowledgeable about law enforcement, excellent when it came to having a rapport and a standard with the community, he was there.”

McInerney leaves behind a daughter, who lived in the home with him, but was with family friends at the time of the fire.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family.

Holtzman said they’re working with chaplains and partners to help the department and family with mental health.

A funeral for the sergeant will be held on Friday at Open Door Church in Winterville.

The SBI continues to investigate the cause of that fire. Holtzman said officials were quick to jump in; Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are assisting.

“We knew that we had an uphill challenge to solve this case,” Holtzman said. “And knowing that we were not gonna work the investigation, I’ve never seen a better team get pulled together for a local investigation like this and I know that they’re gonna get to some answers for the family.”

