Greenville City Council approves budget for fiscal year 2021-2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the City of Greenville will be paying less in property taxes after the Greenville City Council approved the City’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

During its Thursday meeting council unanimously approved the $421.1 million spending plan.

The budget reduces the City’s property tax rate by a half-cent to 48.95 cents, a rate which is the lowest in the City in more than 40 years.

The City’s operating budget of $143.9 million appropriates more than 91 percent of all General Fund revenues to core public service areas, including more than 50 percent to public safety.

The budget also focuses on economic development by continuing the $500,000 investment as a sustaining member of the Greenville ENC Alliance, $200,000 for job creation grants, and $100,000 for the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Incubate to Accelerate Program.

