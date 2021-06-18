Advertisement

Four men charged with Rocky Mount shooting

(Top) Burnette, Daniel (Bottom) Williams, Whitaker
(Top) Burnette, Daniel (Bottom) Williams, Whitaker(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Four men have been charged after a shooting early Friday in Rocky Mount.

Police say a ShotSpotter activation sent them to the 1200 block of Liberty Street where they found a victim who had been shot.

Officers spotted a vehicle quickly leaving the area without headlights. They stopped the vehicle and found multiple firearms and spent shell casings inside.

Jha’leel Burnette, 21, from Durham, Corey Williams, 21, from Durham, Maurcio Whitaker, 22, from Durham, and Rashon Daniel, 20, from Enfield were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

All four men were jailed on $275,000 secured bonds.

The victim is at Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

