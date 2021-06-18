First Alert Weather Day Monday: Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area of low pressure in the Gulf continues to gather moisture and thunderstorms, and while it has yet to be named, long range models point to potential impacts for us here in Eastern NC. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the storm onshore over the Louisiana coast early Saturday as Tropical Storm Claudette. The storm will then weaken as the remnant low brings rain to North Carolina on Monday.

The storm is expected to become Claudette late Friday (Jim Howard)

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 will bring storms and downpours to the Gulf Coast late Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain field is expected to stretch from Lake Charles, LA to Pensacola, FL with the heaviest rain coming down over New Orleans. It will then head to the northeast over Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

By Sunday evening the center of the weakening system is expected to be near Atlanta, and this is where the forecast gets important for us here in Eastern NC. As of Thursday evening, both the Euro and GFS were in general agreement with the system moving east of the mountains and tracking towards Chesapeake Bay Monday. It would then make a close, if not direct, pass over eastern North Carolina on Monday. Rain would start early Monday morning and last until Monday night. But it is important to note this forecast is still days out and there is still variability in model solutions.

If model solutions do hold, we would see a heavy rain event with a chance of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals between 1 inch to 4 inches will be possible. Over the past 30 days, most of the East’s rainfall is 3 inches to 9 inches above average, creating prime flash flooding conditions. The tornadic threat will depend on the proximity of the center of the system to Eastern NC, increasing as the system approaches.

The good news is Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 will be followed by a strong cold front that will help force everything eastward at a quick rate. Model data points towards a 12 hour stay near ENC. As always, make sure your hurricane kits are stocked and up to date.

