First Alert Weather Day Monday: Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 underwent minimal changes overnight. The system continues to show strengthening thunderstorms however due to the lack of a well defined center, the system still hasn’t gained a name. The broad low is keeping the winds spread wide, limiting their intensity up to this point. There is still a high chance of a name coming today as the low regenerates and thunderstorms regroup.

The NHC forecast cone has the system making landfall between Marsh Island and Grand Isle, LA as a weak tropical storm. Timing of the landfall has been pushed back a few hours from the last update, coming early tomorrow morning.

The official NHC track for Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 as of the 11 a.m. update (6-18) (WITN Weather)

From there the system will head northeastward over Mississippi and Alabama. By Sunday evening the center of the weakening system is expected to be near Augusta, GA and this is where the forecast gets important for us here in Eastern NC. Over the past 24 hours, we have seen models divert from each other, increasing forecast uncertainty. The GFS has started to wash the system out over South Carolina Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving us with minimal impacts. The Euro continues to hold the system together over SC with heavy rain and downpours showing up over the East by midday Monday. These types of model changes are normal, especially in the infancy stage of a tropical low. We will likely see more model adjustments over the weekend.

If the Euro solution holds true, we would see a heavy rain event with a chance of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals between 1 inch to 4 inches will be possible. Over the past 30 days, most of the East’s rainfall is 3 inches to 9 inches above average, creating prime flash flooding conditions. The tornadic threat will depend on the proximity of the center of the system to Eastern NC, increasing as the system approaches. If we see the system trend towards the GFS solution, we will see scattered showers through our southern counties on Monday (0.25″ to 0.75″ total rainfall) with a light east-southeasterly breeze and no severe threat.

The good news, regardless of final track, is Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 will be followed by a strong cold front that will help force everything eastward at a quick rate. Model data points towards a 12 hour stay near ENC. As always, make sure your hurricane kits are stocked and up to date.

