Advertisement

Father & son conference this weekend in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Father’s Day is this weekend and there’s a free event you might want to check out.

The Phillipi Church of Christ in Greenville is hosting a father and men conference this Saturday.

Pastor Rodney Coles with Church’s Outreach Network says there will be guest speakers there, like Pitt County District Attorney Farris Dixon, local business owners, Pitt County judges and State Senator Don Davis.

Coles says this conference will help inspire men and also help those who may not have gone down the right path.

Coles says, “Rebuilding us men. We just hope people will come out. It’s a free event and will not cost you anything and we thank sponsors for allowing to make this take place.”

The conference runs from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK: ‘Widespread’ brings in 479.2 pound marlin
Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Traci Stanberry | Rodney Ormond
Cove City couple charged with trafficking meth after raid
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt

Latest News

Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Craven Community College's Small Business Center is now at the Volt Center.
Craven County Small Business Center offering workshops for businesses
Why do we First Alert?
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity to return this weekend