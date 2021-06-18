Father & son conference this weekend in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Father’s Day is this weekend and there’s a free event you might want to check out.

The Phillipi Church of Christ in Greenville is hosting a father and men conference this Saturday.

Pastor Rodney Coles with Church’s Outreach Network says there will be guest speakers there, like Pitt County District Attorney Farris Dixon, local business owners, Pitt County judges and State Senator Don Davis.

Coles says this conference will help inspire men and also help those who may not have gone down the right path.

Coles says, “Rebuilding us men. We just hope people will come out. It’s a free event and will not cost you anything and we thank sponsors for allowing to make this take place.”

The conference runs from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. this Saturday.

