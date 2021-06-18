Craven County Small Business Center offering workshops for businesses

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A small business center in the east is hoping a new program will help area small businesses recover and even thrive as the economy continues to reopen.

The Small Business Center in Craven County will be hosting a three-part series of webinars focusing on crucial aspects of business and how entrepreneurs can pivot their plans to take advantage of the changing economy.

Officials at the SBC say they are hoping people will join them for the free events that are taking place in July.

The SBC says they want to do all that they can to help businesses flourish.

Dr. Jeff Wilke, Small Business Center Director says, “It’s been tough out there and when you factor in Hurricane Florence for example many businesses haven’t been back for three years now so we’re excited about the program to give extra assistance to businesses out here in Craven County.”

The webinars will focus on topics like finding and keeping quality employees, managing cash flow, and marketing for online businesses.

