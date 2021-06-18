Cooper veotes gun bill for churches that hold services in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another piece of gun-rights legislation that would allow parishioners at more churches to be armed.

The veto by the Democratic governor on Friday marked the second year in a row he’s blocked the idea.

The legislation advanced by Republicans says people going to religious services at a location where private schools also meet can carry handguns if they have a concealed weapons permit.

Attendees of stand-alone churches already have that ability.

Cooper says the state should keep guns off school grounds to protect teachers and students.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore responded Friday to Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of SB 43 saying, “Today Governor Cooper vetoed SB 43, a bill to ‘Protect Religious Meeting Places.’ Senate Bill 43 passed through the House with veto-proof margins. It is a narrowly targeted legislation that simply allows North Carolinians to exercise their Second Amendment rights at a religious meeting place that is also the location of a school, as long as it is outside school operating hours.”

Speaker Moore continued, “North Carolina must always be steadfast in protecting our Second Amendment rights and our religious liberty.”

Republicans will need Democratic help to override the veto. That didn’t happen in 2020

