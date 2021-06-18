Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mercury rising today and tomorrow

Forecast Discussion: High pressure pushing offshore will help increase a south-southwesterly wind flow across the region over the next 48 hours. This will not only send our temperatures into the upper 80s today and the mid 90s tomorrow, it will also put humid air back on our plates. Heat indices will flirt with the 100° mark by Saturday afternoon, so be sure to hydrate throughout the day.

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday but the more substantial rain will likely arrive as the remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 reach us on Monday. This will raise us to a First Alert Weather Day because of the severe storm threat that could accompany the low. A cold front will follow that tropical system, pushing through more storms on Tuesday. Following that cold front, we’ll be back to a cooler, drier air mass.

Friday

Sunny and warmer with a high of 88°. SE 4-8.

Saturday

Humidity rising. Mainly sunny with a high of 94, but heat Indices near 100. Breezy with SW winds at 10-20 mph

Sunday

Partly sunny with 30% of an afternoon storm. Warm and humid with a high of 86 and heat indices again in the 90s. Wind: SW15 G25

Monday

Scattered storms and windy. Rain chance 70%. Winds: SE 15-25 mph