Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK: ‘Widespread’ brings in 479.2 pound marlin
Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt
Traci Stanberry | Rodney Ormond
Cove City couple charged with trafficking meth after raid

Latest News

Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Who are the Cyber Ninjas?
Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break...
Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt
Rep. Val Demings takes on Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida race
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast