BIG ROCK DAY 5: Most boats fishing; ‘Natural’ remains in lead
‘Natural’ remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Just ten boats are sitting out this fifth day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.
Fishermen are being greeted with southeast winds, 5-10 knots, and seas of 2-3 feet.
Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in
“Natural” remains in the lead with its 521.6-pound blue marlin that was caught Tuesday.
This year has a record number of boats participating, and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.
|BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
|“Natural”
|521.6 pounds
|“Outnumbered”
|512.4 pounds
|“Widespread”
|479.2 pounds
|“Following Seas”
|448.8 pounds
|“Anticipation”
|446.8 pounds
|“Dancin Outlaw”
|419.3 pounds
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.