Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney
Body of Greenville police sergeant being escorted to Nash County funeral home
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence
Arce-Cazares | Barrientos-Ochoa| Rocha-Cabrera
18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
Traci Stanberry | Rodney Ormond
Cove City couple charged with trafficking met after raid
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute