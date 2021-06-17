Advertisement

Sylvan Heights welcomes baby Greylag geese

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Jun. 17, 2021
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights bird park is welcoming some more feathered friends to the park.

Kat Lewandowski appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning to show off the park’s newest baby Greylag Geese.

The bird is native to Eurasia and is one of the wild species used for domestication for farm geese. They are grayish-brown with pale margins on the feathers and an orange, large bill.

You can check out all of the birds at the park Tuesday- Sunday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Park visitors are not required to wear masks except for when they are inside the gift shop.

You can learn more about the park here.

