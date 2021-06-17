Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Arce-Cazares | Barrientos-Ochoa| Rocha-Cabrera
18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sammy arrived at the facility last week.
Happy birthday, Sammy!
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
"Dancin Outlaw' caught this blue marlin Thursday morning.
BIG ROCK: ‘Dancin Outlaw’ snags 419.3-pound blue marlin; 2 more boats coming in