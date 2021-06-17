Advertisement

Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years

Price's Chicken Coop(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic restaurant and Charlotte staple is closing it’s doors for the last time after 59 years in the Queen City.

Price’s Chicken Coop announced Thursday they will be closing for good on Saturday, June 19. The restaurant said the move is due to a labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and a coin shortage in a message on Facebook.

“We thank everybody for their support and business over the years!,” the SouthEnd landmark posted. “MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL! THANK YOU”

Posted by Price's Chicken Coop on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The news hit Charlotteans hard, as well as thousands of people who would regularly make the drive to the Camden Road restaurant from miles around to get their one-of-a-kind fried chicken.

And by Thursday afternoon as the news spread, there was a line of customers looking to get that one last taste of the famous chicken stretched around the block.

Just over a half hour after Price’s announced the sad update, their post already had hundreds of comments and more than 1,000 shares.

Cousins and co-owners Andrew and Steven Price opened the restaurant in the 60s, and the building and its layout has remained mostly unchanged since. The recipes also remained the same, with the menu that hangs over the counter only changing in price over the years.

QC LIFE: A South End Staple: Price’s Chicken Coop

That’s in spite of exponential growth around the business in the past few years, as the South End has brought in many new buildings and businesses.

In 2012, Price’s sat high on a national poll by Esquire Magazine as one of the places for “The Most Life-Changing Chicken in the Country.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

