Pine Knoll Shores Police ask for public’s help in vandalism investigation

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The Pine Knoll Shore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation.

Thursday, the police department shared images of street signs that had been spray painted.

Officials say they have received reports of individual(s) vandalizing signs and private property on the west end of the town along NC 58 and within the Beacon’s Reach Community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Cory Bishop at 252-247-2474 ext. 21 or email at jbishop@townofpks.com.

