Advertisement

Pine Knoll Shores Police ask for public’s help in vandalism investigation

PKS vandalism
PKS vandalism(Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The Pine Knoll Shore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation.

Thursday, the police department shared images of street signs that had been spray painted.

Pine Knoll Shores Police Department (PKSPD) is asking for assistance from the public concerning recent reports of...

Posted by Pine Knoll Shores Police Department on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Officials say they have received reports of individual(s) vandalizing signs and private property on the west end of the town along NC 58 and within the Beacon’s Reach Community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Cory Bishop at 252-247-2474 ext. 21 or email at jbishop@townofpks.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney
Body of Greenville police sergeant being escorted to Nash County funeral home
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence
Arce-Cazares | Barrientos-Ochoa| Rocha-Cabrera
18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

Latest News

'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 4: 235 boats out on the water
Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney
Body of Greenville police sergeant being escorted to Nash County funeral home
Sylvan Heights Bird Park
Sylvan Heights Bird Park
Kat Lewandowski appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning to show off the park’s newest...
Sylvan Heights welcomes baby Greylag geese