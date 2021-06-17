Non-profit depends on donations from The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Volunteers at Martha’s Mission in Morehead City were busy Wednesday filling bags with food to give to people in need. “Anything that comes through this door puts a smile on someone’s face that’s receiving it,” said Martha’s Mission Manager, Ginger Wade.

The mission is supported by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament whose impact is extending far beyond the seas. “We love getting $25.00, but when you get more than that, thousands it makes you really smile,” said Martha’s Mission Executive Director, Martha Bell.

The organization is not named after Bell, but she and other volunteers work hard filling bags and stocking shelves with recovery food. “Grocery stores give us food that they can no longer sell,” Bell said.

Martha’s Mission is one of many non-profits the tournament supports. “It’s tremendous the help that they give us.”

Big Rock’s Executive Director, Crystal Hesmer recalls all together they’ve donated tens of thousands of dollars just to Martha’s Mission. Throughout the years that money has gone to a lot of things like a new refrigerator and generator. “We usually use it for something big,” Bell said.

Martha’s Mission supplies hundreds of families each month with food and now that their operation has grown they’re looking to expand. “With a larger building, we can serve more people.” They’re hoping donations this year will help with that.

