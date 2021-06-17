Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

