Kinston City Manager resigns to take job in Wilson

By Amber Lake
Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s City Manager is resigning from his position of 9 and a half years to move himself and his family to a new city with new opportunities.

Kinston City Manager Tony Sears says he is one of the longest-tenured managers in Kinston’s history and will miss the city.

Sears said is taking a unique opportunity for growth in an organization and community as he becomes the Deputy City Manager in Wilson.

Sears said he raised his kids in Kinston and it was an honor and pleasure to serve the city.

Sears’ last day as Kinston City Manager will be August 13th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

