Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mercury set to rise rapidly over the next two days

Forecast Discussion: We will reap the benefits of a high pressure system to our west for the rest of today. However, the high is heading eastward and should be off our coast by midday Friday. This will shift our north-northeasterly breeze a full 180° to the south-southwest late Friday into Saturday. While the shifting winds isn’t notable by itself, it will create a chain reaction that will take our temperatures from comfortable to sweltering in under 48 hours. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, the upper 80s by Friday and the mid 90s by Saturday. Humidity will be on the rise as well, so the feels like temperature for the start of the weekend could reach triple digit levels.

The high pressure system will do a good job at keeping us dry over the next few days. Mostly clear skies will be the norm Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday. We may see some isolated storms Sunday afternoon with the high continuing to pull away from the East, but as of now the rain chances are minimal (20%). More rain is expected to arrive by Monday as a low pressure system with potential tropical characteristics moves in from the west-southwest. The main threat from Monday’s low will be heavy rain, but depending on the track of the low, we could also see damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Friday

Cool upper 50s in the morning then sunny and gorgeous with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Wind: NW 4.

Saturday

Mainly sunny with a high of 94, but heat Indices near 100. Breezy with SW winds at 10-20 mph

Sunday

Partly sunny with 20% of an afternoon storm. Warm and humid with a high of 86 and Heat Indices again in the 90s. Wind: SW15 G20.

Monday

Scattered storms and windy. Rain chance 70%. Winds: S/E 15-25 mph